Kurt Tong, shown in May at the Legislative Council complex, had recently expressed his concern about the impact on Hong Kong’s “political fabric” of proposed amendments to the city’s extradition laws. Photo: Sam Tsang
US calls off speech by former Hong Kong envoy amid fear of derailing trade talks
- Kurt Tong retired as Washington’s envoy to Hong Kong and Macau last week
- He was to deliver a keynote speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Hong Kong’s relationship with China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Kurt Tong, shown in May at the Legislative Council complex, had recently expressed his concern about the impact on Hong Kong’s “political fabric” of proposed amendments to the city’s extradition laws. Photo: Sam Tsang