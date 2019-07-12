Canada's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, criticised sacked former ambassador to China John McCallum for telling Beijing its policies would benefit Justin Trudeau’s hardline rivals in the upcoming Canadian election. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s foreign minister rips ex-ambassador to China for ‘advising’ Beijing on election
- Chrystia Freeland says it was ‘highly inappropriate’ for John McCallum to tell China that its policies would benefit hardliners in upcoming Canadian election
- McCallum was asked to resign over his comments about Canada’s detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Canada’s former ambassador to China, John McCallum, says relations between Beijing and Ottawa are likely to improve as tensions dial back over the Huawei case. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing should avoid ‘punishing’ Canada over Huawei case, cautions Ottawa’s ex-ambassador to China
- Further curbs may bolster rise of new government unfavourable to Beijing, says Canada’s former ambassador to China, John McCallum
- Expect Beijing-Ottawa relations to normalise ahead of 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, McCallum says
Topic | US-China trade war
