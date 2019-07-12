Channels

A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

Beijing lays groundwork ahead of Xinjiang policy discussion

  • Chinese officials and state media claim “interim success” in troubled region
  • Third Work Conference could take place this summer
Topic |   Xinjiang
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 11:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xinjiang camps: UN ambassadors urge China to end detention of Uygurs in open letter

  • Document calls on Beijing to ‘uphold its national laws and international obligations and to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms’
  • Letter signed by envoys from 22 countries, including Australia, Britain, France and Germany
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:04pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 10 Jul, 2019

UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
