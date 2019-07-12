A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Beijing lays groundwork ahead of Xinjiang policy discussion
- Chinese officials and state media claim “interim success” in troubled region
- Third Work Conference could take place this summer
Topic | Xinjiang
UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang camps: UN ambassadors urge China to end detention of Uygurs in open letter
- Document calls on Beijing to ‘uphold its national laws and international obligations and to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms’
- Letter signed by envoys from 22 countries, including Australia, Britain, France and Germany
