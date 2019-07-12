Channels

Pingjing photovoltaic power station and Dahaizi wind power station in Guizhou province, built as part of China’s efforts to switch to green energy. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China ‘could produce 13 per cent more solar power’ if its skies were as clean as in the 1960s

  • Effect of pollution that absorbs and scatters sunlight is made clearer by ‘unprecedented’ data, researchers say
  • Study underlines the potential rewards as Beijing aims to switch from coal to solar and other clean energy
Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Chinese and American physicists after playing soccer together at a fusion research facility in southeastern China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

What trade war? How China and US bonded over soccer and a nuclear ‘man-made sun’

  • Fusion energy can be controlled more effectively after latest breakthrough in the two countries’ joint effort
  • Lead scientist on Chinese side hails decades-long collaboration and says trade war ‘has not affected us at all’
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 11:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:17pm, 12 Jul, 2019

