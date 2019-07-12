Pingjing photovoltaic power station and Dahaizi wind power station in Guizhou province, built as part of China’s efforts to switch to green energy. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘could produce 13 per cent more solar power’ if its skies were as clean as in the 1960s
- Effect of pollution that absorbs and scatters sunlight is made clearer by ‘unprecedented’ data, researchers say
- Study underlines the potential rewards as Beijing aims to switch from coal to solar and other clean energy
Topic | Energy
Chinese and American physicists after playing soccer together at a fusion research facility in southeastern China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
What trade war? How China and US bonded over soccer and a nuclear ‘man-made sun’
- Fusion energy can be controlled more effectively after latest breakthrough in the two countries’ joint effort
- Lead scientist on Chinese side hails decades-long collaboration and says trade war ‘has not affected us at all’
Topic | China science
