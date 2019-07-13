Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu has attracted huge support at his rallies. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s presidential hopefuls fight on as Kuomintang primaries draw to a close
- Bitter contest to represent Beijing-friendly KMT in next year’s leadership election could leave party in tatters, analysts say
- Results of telephone polls to be announced on Monday, with Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu ahead after latest round of voting
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je meets Liu Jieyi, head of mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: Handout
Possible Taiwan presidential candidate Ko Wen-je meets head of mainland China’s Taiwan Affairs Office
- Taipei mayor meets Liu Jieyi at end of three-day visit to Shanghai
- Officials agree Taiwan, mainland are part of ‘one big family’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
