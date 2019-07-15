China’s carbon emissions data is notoriously opaque, but it has to regularly submit an official inventory to the UN as a signatory to the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Photo: Reuters
China’s greenhouse gas emissions soar 53 per cent in a decade, data shows
- Figure for 2014 was 12.3 billion tonnes, according to carbon ‘inventory’ submitted to United Nations
- Country is aiming to bring its total to a peak by ‘around 2030’
Topic | Climate change
There are ambitious solar and wind projects planned for both the Northern Territory and the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Ambitious plan to power Singapore with world’s biggest solar farm ... 4,000km away in Australia
- Electricity generated by solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory would be exported via undersea cable
Topic | Energy
