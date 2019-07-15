Channels

China’s carbon emissions data is notoriously opaque, but it has to regularly submit an official inventory to the UN as a signatory to the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s greenhouse gas emissions soar 53 per cent in a decade, data shows

  • Figure for 2014 was 12.3 billion tonnes, according to carbon ‘inventory’ submitted to United Nations
  • Country is aiming to bring its total to a peak by ‘around 2030’
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:03pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:03pm, 15 Jul, 2019

There are ambitious solar and wind projects planned for both the Northern Territory and the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Ambitious plan to power Singapore with world’s biggest solar farm ... 4,000km away in Australia

  • Electricity generated by solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory would be exported via undersea cable
Topic |   Energy
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:24pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 14 Jul, 2019

There are ambitious solar and wind projects planned for both the Northern Territory and the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
