The Chinese national herd shrank in the first half of 2019 as pigs died from African swine fever and farmers decided against restocking. Photo: AFP
China’s pork output falls amid African swine fever epidemic
- Statistics bureau says 24.7 million tonnes were produced in first half of 2019, a drop of 5.5 per cent on same period last year
Topic | Food and agriculture
The Chinese national herd shrank in the first half of 2019 as pigs died from African swine fever and farmers decided against restocking. Photo: AFP
A butcher on Saturday at Sha Tin Market, where in the past week the price for pork reached HK$4,400 per picul, a traditional Chinese unit of about 60kg. Photo: May Tse
‘Record high’ pork prices to continue, health secretary says, as African Swine Fever strangles supply to Hong Kong
- Pig auction prices hit more than HK$4,000 per picul this week, more than double prices in May
- Professor Sophia Chan warns ‘shrinkage in supply and soaring prices’ to continue in the short term
Topic | China food safety
A butcher on Saturday at Sha Tin Market, where in the past week the price for pork reached HK$4,400 per picul, a traditional Chinese unit of about 60kg. Photo: May Tse