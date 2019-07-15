Channels

The Chinese national herd shrank in the first half of 2019 as pigs died from African swine fever and farmers decided against restocking. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s pork output falls amid African swine fever epidemic

  • Statistics bureau says 24.7 million tonnes were produced in first half of 2019, a drop of 5.5 per cent on same period last year
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:20pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:20pm, 15 Jul, 2019

A butcher on Saturday at Sha Tin Market, where in the past week the price for pork reached HK$4,400 per picul, a traditional Chinese unit of about 60kg. Photo: May Tse
Health & Environment

‘Record high’ pork prices to continue, health secretary says, as African Swine Fever strangles supply to Hong Kong

  • Pig auction prices hit more than HK$4,000 per picul this week, more than double prices in May
  • Professor Sophia Chan warns ‘shrinkage in supply and soaring prices’ to continue in the short term
Topic |   China food safety
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 9:24pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:21pm, 13 Jul, 2019

