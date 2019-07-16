Tencent’s WeChat uses censorship mechanisms to screen images sent between users in one-to-one and group chats. Photo: Shutterstock
How unwitting users of WeChat aid the Chinese messaging app’s blacklisting of sensitive images
- WeChat uses censorship mechanisms to screen images sent between users in one-to-one and group chats, according to the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab
- App can expand its blacklist of prohibited pictures by subjecting images to both real-time and retroactive analyses
Topic | WeChat
