Analysts say Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (left) will have to mend fences with Foxconn founder Terry Gou. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu faces uphill battle in Taiwan presidential race

  • Analysts say he will need to mend fences with closest rival, Foxconn founder Terry Gou, amid speculation the billionaire may run as an independent
  • Kaohsiung mayor will also have to convince his constituents, and win over young voters
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Laura Zhou  

Published: 12:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Han Kuo-yu raises his hands after winning the Kuomintang nomination to run for Taiwan’s presidential election on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu wins KMT ticket to challenge Tsai Ing-wen for Taiwan presidency

  • Convincing win in Kuomintang primaries over Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming and three other candidates
  • But analysts say the political crisis in Hong Kong over the extradition bill may cloud Han’s prospects in the January election
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:21am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Han Kuo-yu raises his hands after winning the Kuomintang nomination to run for Taiwan's presidential election on Monday. Photo: AP
