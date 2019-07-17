Analysts say Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (left) will have to mend fences with Foxconn founder Terry Gou. Photo: Kyodo
KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu faces uphill battle in Taiwan presidential race
- Analysts say he will need to mend fences with closest rival, Foxconn founder Terry Gou, amid speculation the billionaire may run as an independent
- Kaohsiung mayor will also have to convince his constituents, and win over young voters
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Analysts say Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (left) will have to mend fences with Foxconn founder Terry Gou. Photo: Kyodo
Han Kuo-yu raises his hands after winning the Kuomintang nomination to run for Taiwan’s presidential election on Monday. Photo: AP
Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu wins KMT ticket to challenge Tsai Ing-wen for Taiwan presidency
- Convincing win in Kuomintang primaries over Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming and three other candidates
- But analysts say the political crisis in Hong Kong over the extradition bill may cloud Han’s prospects in the January election
Topic | Taiwan
Han Kuo-yu raises his hands after winning the Kuomintang nomination to run for Taiwan’s presidential election on Monday. Photo: AP