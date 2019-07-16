Juhan Lepassaar has been nominated to lead the EU's cybersecurity agency. Photo: European Union Agency for Cybersecurity
EU 5G policy official named to lead cybersecurity agency amid calls for tougher China stance
- Juhan Lepassaar was until last month the head of cabinet for the EU’s commissioner for digital affairs, Andrus Ansip
- Ansip’s office has been hammering out the EU’s defining policies for regulating next-generation 5G mobile technology
Topic | European Union
