German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA
New EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows to uphold the rules-based order ‘the European way’

  • Victory ushers the hawkish ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel onto a path of potentially more challenging EU-China relations.
  • First-ever female head of the European Commission says ‘we want fair trade’
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 4:25am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 17 Jul, 2019

Ursula von der Leyen, in her capacity as German defence minister, attends a military honours ceremony with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead European Commission – but will she be tougher on China?

  • EU countries’ choice to replace Jean-Claude Juncker gave interview in January in which she said threat from China had been ‘overlooked’
  • She also said Chinese people would not put up with Beijing’s social credit system in the long run
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 12:55pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

