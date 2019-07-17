German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA
New EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows to uphold the rules-based order ‘the European way’
- Victory ushers the hawkish ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel onto a path of potentially more challenging EU-China relations.
- First-ever female head of the European Commission says ‘we want fair trade’
Ursula von der Leyen, in her capacity as German defence minister, attends a military honours ceremony with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
