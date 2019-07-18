Beijing regards Hong Kong’s police force as a critical factor in maintaining stability in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese officials scramble to deliver new Hong Kong strategy but military response not an option
- Sources say Hong Kong police critical to maintaining stability
- Short and longer term plans to be submitted to Beijing ‘soon’
Carrie Lam’s rating saw a very slight improvement but it was not statistically significant. Photo: Felix Wong
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s approval rating rises a little but she remains least popular chief executive since city’s handover in 1997 amid fallout over extradition bill
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng’s approval rating sinks while just 21 per cent of respondents want John Lee to remain as security chief
- Survey carried out after extradition bill protesters stormed and vandalised the Legislative Council
