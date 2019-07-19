Kuo Pei-hung, convener of the Formosa Alliance, will announce that the group has established a political party on Saturday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan independence hardliners set to form new party to challenge President Tsai Ing-wen
- Veteran campaigner Kuo Pei-hung to unveil Formosa Alliance as new party on Saturday
- Group plans to stand in next year’s presidential and legislative elections and could damage independence-leaning leader’s chances of winning re-election
Han Kuo-yu raises his hands after winning the Kuomintang nomination to run for Taiwan’s presidential election on Monday. Photo: AP
Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu wins KMT ticket to challenge Tsai Ing-wen for Taiwan presidency
- Convincing win in Kuomintang primaries over Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming and three other candidates
- But analysts say the political crisis in Hong Kong over the extradition bill may cloud Han’s prospects in the January election
