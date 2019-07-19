Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged the reported arrivals during her visit to the Caribbean. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Tsai Ing-wen says ‘friends from Hong Kong’ will be considered for asylum on humanitarian grounds

  • Taiwanese president makes first acknowledgement of claims that Hong Kong protesters are fleeing to the island
  • Reports say between a dozen and 60 have arrived in Taiwan or are planning to flee there
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 11:45am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:03pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged the reported arrivals during her visit to the Caribbean. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing regards Hong Kong’s police force as a critical factor in maintaining stability in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

China scrambles to deliver new Hong Kong strategy –but military response not an option

  • Sources say Hong Kong police critical to maintaining stability
  • Short and longer term plans to be submitted to Beijing ‘soon’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

William Zheng  

Jun Mai  

Chow Chung-yan  

Published: 7:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:12pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing regards Hong Kong’s police force as a critical factor in maintaining stability in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.