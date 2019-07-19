Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged the reported arrivals during her visit to the Caribbean. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tsai Ing-wen says ‘friends from Hong Kong’ will be considered for asylum on humanitarian grounds
- Taiwanese president makes first acknowledgement of claims that Hong Kong protesters are fleeing to the island
- Reports say between a dozen and 60 have arrived in Taiwan or are planning to flee there
Beijing regards Hong Kong’s police force as a critical factor in maintaining stability in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China scrambles to deliver new Hong Kong strategy –but military response not an option
- Sources say Hong Kong police critical to maintaining stability
- Short and longer term plans to be submitted to Beijing ‘soon’
