Reducing greenhouse gas emissions can help reduce premature deaths caused by surface ozone, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
China could prevent 330,000 early deaths a year by 2050 by cutting gas emissions, study finds
- Earlier research estimated that in 2015 alone, 67,000 premature deaths in China were attributed to ozone, but more recent studies suggest that figure might have been understated
- Curbing ozone precursors would have most impact in east China, where populations are higher, researchers say
Topic | China pollution
