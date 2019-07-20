Channels

Lin Fei-fan, who was a leader of the Sunflower movement in 2014, said the campaign against the extradition bill in Hong Kong was being closely watched in Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Politics

For Hong Kong students in Taiwan, island’s freedom and democracy appeal

  • Young Hongkongers living in Taipei say there is a ‘sense of crisis’ over the extradition bill
  • More than 30 protesters have reportedly fled to the island, fearing they will be prosecuted, and another 30 are planning to do the same
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:00am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:17am, 20 Jul, 2019

Lin Fei-fan, who was a leader of the Sunflower movement in 2014, said the campaign against the extradition bill in Hong Kong was being closely watched in Taiwan. Photo: AFP
It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson
Politics

Taiwan struggling to deal with influx of Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge

  • Anywhere between a dozen and 60 protesters have arrived on the island since July, but there is no clear legal road map for how to process their cases
  • President Tsai Ing-wen has said their cases will be handled ‘appropriately’ but it is not clear if the government will give them refuge
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Mimi Lau  

Catherine Wong  

Linda Lew  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:15am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:17am, 20 Jul, 2019

It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson
