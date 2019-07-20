Channels

Hong Kong protesters are said to have gone to Taiwan around mid- to late June, before the Legislative Council was stormed on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protesters ‘went to Taiwan in June’ to explore options for asylum

  • Group of students travelled to the self-ruled island to find out about seeking refuge there before returning to city, according to sources
  • Between a dozen and 60 demonstrators are said to have fled to Taiwan since early July, or are planning to seek shelter there
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Mimi Lau  

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019


It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson
Politics

Taiwan struggling to deal with influx of Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge

  • Anywhere between a dozen and 60 protesters have arrived on the island since July, but there is no clear legal road map for how to process their cases
  • President Tsai Ing-wen has said their cases will be handled ‘appropriately’ but it is not clear if the government will give them refuge
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 7:15am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson
