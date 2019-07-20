Hong Kong protesters are said to have gone to Taiwan around mid- to late June, before the Legislative Council was stormed on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters ‘went to Taiwan in June’ to explore options for asylum
- Group of students travelled to the self-ruled island to find out about seeking refuge there before returning to city, according to sources
- Between a dozen and 60 demonstrators are said to have fled to Taiwan since early July, or are planning to seek shelter there
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong protesters are said to have gone to Taiwan around mid- to late June, before the Legislative Council was stormed on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson
Taiwan struggling to deal with influx of Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge
- Anywhere between a dozen and 60 protesters have arrived on the island since July, but there is no clear legal road map for how to process their cases
- President Tsai Ing-wen has said their cases will be handled ‘appropriately’ but it is not clear if the government will give them refuge
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
It will be difficult to verify the recent arrivals’ claims to have taken part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Antony Dickson