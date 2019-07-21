US officials have described China as the country’s top security threat. Photo: Reuters
China is United States’ top security threat, defence official tells Aspen forum
- Asian giant has the ability to change the global order, ‘for good or ill’, undersecretary of defence for policy says
- Beijing is greatest challenger to America’s dominance in technology field for almost two decades, ex-general says
Topic | China military
US officials have described China as the country’s top security threat. Photo: Reuters
The US says China prevents Asean members from accessing more than US$2.5 trillion in recoverable energy reserves in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US calls on China to stop ‘bullying behaviour’ in the South China Sea
- Beijing’s acts interfering in particular with Vietnamese oil and gas exploration and production, state department says
- Vietnam and China have long been locked in a maritime disagreement over the area’s resource-rich waters
Topic | South China Sea
The US says China prevents Asean members from accessing more than US$2.5 trillion in recoverable energy reserves in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP