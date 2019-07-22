Channels

A protester takes aim at the national emblem outside Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Chinese state media condemns Hong Kong protesters after ‘challenge to Beijing’s authority’

  • Blanket commentaries on Monday call siege of mainland’s liaison office in the city ‘absolutely intolerable’
  • Building was daubed in graffiti and national emblem of China defaced
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 2:04pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:04pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Tear gas is fired during a violent Hong Kong protest, which academic observers fear is the ‘new normal’ for law and order in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

With Beijing a direct target, has Hong Kong reached a ‘new normal’ as violent protests escalate?

  • No endgame in sight as street mayhem spirals, warns political observer, while survey reveals overwhelming majority of protesters sympathetic to violence
  • Worrying shift as protesters target Beijing’s liaison office for first time, says another academic, who suggests independent inquiry could defuse tensions
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 22 Jul, 2019

