China’s national emblem was defaced by protesters outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Mainland Chinese sentiment on protests ‘may spur tougher line on Hong Kong’
- Mood shifts across border as state media condemns vandalism of liaison office, but there is no mention of armed mob attacking civilians in Yuen Long
- Observers say Beijing could take a more hardline position to try to end the situation if it deteriorates, including declaring a state of emergency
Police have faced criticism over their handling of a rampage through Yuen Long MTR station and other parts of the district by men dressed in white. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police chief defends officers arriving 35 minutes after first reports of Yuen Long mob violence against protesters and MTR passengers
- Review of manpower and response times to be held, says Stephen Lo, following outcry from protesters
- Commissioner of Police denies colluding with white-clad mob, which has been linked to triad gangs
