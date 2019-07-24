A Huawei cell phone is refurbished in Lusignac, France. Media reports suggested the Chinese telecoms giant secretly collected personal data in the Czech Republic and helped North Korea build its wireless network. Photo: Reuters
Huawei denies claims of wrongdoing in North Korea and Czech Republic and downplays EU cybersecurity concerns
- Chinese telecoms giant has ‘never been engaged in intelligence activities in the Czech Republic’ and does not operate in North Korea, official says
- Company calls cybersecurity a ‘permanent challenge’ in paper
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei cell phone is refurbished in Lusignac, France. Media reports suggested the Chinese telecoms giant secretly collected personal data in the Czech Republic and helped North Korea build its wireless network. Photo: Reuters
A report raises questions about whether Huawei, which has used American technology in its components, violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea. Photo: Reuters
Huawei helped North Korea build wireless network and secretly collected Czech data, separate reports say as Western nations consider 5G ban
- Washington Post report on Pyongyang link raises questions about whether Chinese telecoms giant violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea
- Two claims add uncertainty to company’s global footprint as it risks losing contracts to work on nations’ 5G roll-outs
Topic | Huawei
A report raises questions about whether Huawei, which has used American technology in its components, violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea. Photo: Reuters