New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street after his appointment by Queen Elizabeth. Johnson said Britain was “enthusiastic” about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson’s Brexit focus could end up boosting China trade ties as he takes over role of British prime minister, observers say
- Johnson’s first speech outside 10 Downing Street focuses on his determination to lead Britain out of the EU, not the China ‘threat’
- Declaration of interest in the Belt and Road Initiative is seen as encouraging news for Beijing
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
