New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street after his appointment by Queen Elizabeth. Johnson said Britain was “enthusiastic” about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Boris Johnson’s Brexit focus could end up boosting China trade ties as he takes over role of British prime minister, observers say

  • Johnson’s first speech outside 10 Downing Street focuses on his determination to lead Britain out of the EU, not the China ‘threat’
  • Declaration of interest in the Belt and Road Initiative is seen as encouraging news for Beijing
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 4:15am, 25 Jul, 2019

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
Europe

New British PM Boris Johnson slams ‘doomsters’, vows to lead UK out of the EU – ‘no ifs, ands or buts’

  • Standing outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said after three years of ‘unfounded self-doubt, it is time to change the record’
  • Johnson’s journey to Buckingham Palace was briefly delayed by environmental activists calling him to take action against climate change
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Jul, 2019

