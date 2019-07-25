Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
‘Let the police do their job’: Hong Kong stock exchange chief cautions against military intervention
- PLA’s role is to protect national sovereignty and ‘one country, two systems’ should be safeguarded, Charles Li says
Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
Extradition bill protesters cause rush hour chaos in Hong Kong as they block main MTR rail line in city
- Disruption at Admiralty station causes Island line services to be delayed as protesters block doors and press emergency buttons
- Group demanding accountability from MTR Corp over violence in Yuen Long station
