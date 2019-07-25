Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
Politics

‘Let the police do their job’: Hong Kong stock exchange chief cautions against military intervention

  • PLA’s role is to protect national sovereignty and ‘one country, two systems’ should be safeguarded, Charles Li says
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:23pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Extradition bill protesters cause rush hour chaos in Hong Kong as they block main MTR rail line in city

  • Disruption at Admiralty station causes Island line services to be delayed as protesters block doors and press emergency buttons
  • Group demanding accountability from MTR Corp over violence in Yuen Long station
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Rachel Yeo  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:39pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.