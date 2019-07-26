Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s state broadcaster has been running a series of evening reports criticising the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: CCTV
Politics

China’s top television news show runs week of reports slamming Hong Kong protesters

  • CCTV’s prime-time evening programme takes aim at all aspects of recent marches and violent clashes
  • Mainland journalist says media companies under strict orders to use only Communist Party approved content in reports on situation in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 8:04am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s state broadcaster has been running a series of evening reports criticising the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
Politics

‘Let the police do their job’: Hong Kong stock exchange chief cautions against military intervention

  • PLA’s role is to protect national sovereignty and ‘one country, two systems’ should be safeguarded, Charles Li says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 6:26am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.