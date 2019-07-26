China’s state broadcaster has been running a series of evening reports criticising the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: CCTV
China’s top television news show runs week of reports slamming Hong Kong protesters
- CCTV’s prime-time evening programme takes aim at all aspects of recent marches and violent clashes
- Mainland journalist says media companies under strict orders to use only Communist Party approved content in reports on situation in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying says PLA intervention in the city would not mean the death of “one country, two systems”. Photo: Reuters
‘Let the police do their job’: Hong Kong stock exchange chief cautions against military intervention
- PLA’s role is to protect national sovereignty and ‘one country, two systems’ should be safeguarded, Charles Li says
