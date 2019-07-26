Channels

China’s environment ministry says this winter’s anti-pollution measures can be based upon company emissions records. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing says local governments can set winter output limits for Chinese industry’s war on smog

  • Latest rules will minimise impact on production as economic growth slows, environment ministry says
  • Low-emission companies will be exempted from restrictions this winter
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:01pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Miyun reservoir is the main supply of drinking water to Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese officials’ summer retreat closes down over pollution scandal

  • Cloud Valley Mansion once hosted lavish banquets but shut its doors after being found to have pumped waste water in reservoir that supplies Beijing
  • Facility was run by agriculture ministry and had been open for more than 30 years
Topic |   China Society
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 10:29pm, 14 Jul, 2019

