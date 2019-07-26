China’s environment ministry says this winter’s anti-pollution measures can be based upon company emissions records. Photo: AP
Beijing says local governments can set winter output limits for Chinese industry’s war on smog
- Latest rules will minimise impact on production as economic growth slows, environment ministry says
- Low-emission companies will be exempted from restrictions this winter
Miyun reservoir is the main supply of drinking water to Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Chinese officials’ summer retreat closes down over pollution scandal
- Cloud Valley Mansion once hosted lavish banquets but shut its doors after being found to have pumped waste water in reservoir that supplies Beijing
- Facility was run by agriculture ministry and had been open for more than 30 years
