A smuggling scandal implicating Taiwan’s presidential bodyguards has engulfed China Airlines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Taiwan’s China Airlines to be investigated over cigarette smuggling scam on presidential flights

  • Airline found to have sold huge amounts of cigarettes to bodyguards accompanying island’s president on state visits overseas
  • Tsai Ing-wen says she finds situation ‘unacceptable’, orders all units to cooperate with judicial inquiry
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:35pm, 26 Jul, 2019

A smuggling scandal implicating Taiwan’s presidential bodyguards has engulfed China Airlines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says her two stopovers in the United States gave her ample chance to meet a range of dignitaries. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

High-profile US stopovers signal stronger ties with Taiwan, island’s leader says

  • Series of firsts on Tsai’s transits through the United States amount to better treatment but no breakthrough with Washington, observers say
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:10pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says her two stopovers in the United States gave her ample chance to meet a range of dignitaries. Photo: EPA
