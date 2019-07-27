Channels

Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan gets tough over fake news blamed on Beijing ‘disrupting its democracy’

  • Over 100 prosecuted and tougher penalties planned after false stories such as claim Taiwanese government funded Hong Kong protests
  • Justice ministry investigating whether mainland is funding preferred candidates for January’s elections or giving orders to media outlets
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:15am, 27 Jul, 2019

Protesters in Taipei carry banners saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-Beijing media on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan set for pro-mainland fake news deluge before its presidential election

  • Reports that mainland China rescued Taiwanese tourists stranded in Japan during typhoon were fake, but social media boosted their impact
  • Police are probing false claims that the Taipei government funded Hong Kong protests
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jun, 2019

