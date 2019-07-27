Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
Taiwan gets tough over fake news blamed on Beijing ‘disrupting its democracy’
- Over 100 prosecuted and tougher penalties planned after false stories such as claim Taiwanese government funded Hong Kong protests
- Justice ministry investigating whether mainland is funding preferred candidates for January’s elections or giving orders to media outlets
Topic | Taiwan
