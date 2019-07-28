Channels

Han Kuo-yu was officially nominated as the Kuomintang's candidate for the 2020 presidential race on Sunday. Photo: AP
Politics

KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says 2020 election will be life-or-death battle for Taiwan

  • Beijing-friendly populist mayor is officially nominated by the opposition Kuomintang to challenge Tsai Ing-wen in January
  • He says poll will be a choice between peace or crisis across the strait
Taiwan elections 2020
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 10:40pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Han Kuo-yu was officially nominated as the Kuomintang’s candidate for the 2020 presidential race on Sunday. Photo: AP
Protesters hold placards saying "reject red media" and "safeguard the nation's democracy" during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan gets tough over fake news blamed on Beijing ‘disrupting its democracy’

  • Over 100 prosecuted and tougher penalties planned after false stories such as claim Taiwanese government funded Hong Kong protests
  • Justice ministry investigating whether mainland is funding preferred candidates for January’s elections or giving orders to media outlets
Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
