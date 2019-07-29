Channels

Riot police prepare to push back protesters outside the central government’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Call for ‘forceful’ police action to end Hong Kong unrest

  • People’s Daily publishes strong commentary hours before first announcement from Beijing on city crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 1:40pm, 29 Jul, 2019

Troops from the People’s Liberation Army in an exercise alongside Victoria Harbour, on the 150m strip of Hong Kong land that became PLA property last month. Photo: Weibo
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s continued turmoil raises risk of the dreaded ‘nuclear option’: PLA

  • As Hong Kong descends into pandemonium and the Carrie Lam government sits on its hands, how long would it be before Beijing declares a state of emergency in Hong Kong and sends in the PLA?
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:02am, 29 Jul, 2019

