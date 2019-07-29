Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zeming at Li Peng’s funeral in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Politics

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin joins Communist Party chiefs at funeral of Tiananmen premier Li Peng

  • Xi Jinping and other leaders lead mourning for Li, a controversial figure accused of playing a key role in the suppression of pro-democracy protesters in 1989
  • Event marks rare public appearance by 92-year-old Jiang, who has kept a low profile in recent years because of his fragile health
Topic |   China's Communist Party
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 12:23am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zeming at Li Peng’s funeral in Beijing. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Li Peng is best remembered in Hong Kong for ordering the June 4 Tiananmen crackdown, the official verdict that justified it and the witch hunt he launched for democracy activists. Photo: Beijing Institute of Technology
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Controversy follows Li Peng to his grave

  • Tiananmen Square crackdown defined career of late premier, who was also instrumental in building the contentious Three Gorges Dam
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 11:14pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Peng is best remembered in Hong Kong for ordering the June 4 Tiananmen crackdown, the official verdict that justified it and the witch hunt he launched for democracy activists. Photo: Beijing Institute of Technology
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.