Former Chinese leader Jiang Zeming at Li Peng’s funeral in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin joins Communist Party chiefs at funeral of Tiananmen premier Li Peng
- Xi Jinping and other leaders lead mourning for Li, a controversial figure accused of playing a key role in the suppression of pro-democracy protesters in 1989
- Event marks rare public appearance by 92-year-old Jiang, who has kept a low profile in recent years because of his fragile health
Topic | China's Communist Party
Li Peng is best remembered in Hong Kong for ordering the June 4 Tiananmen crackdown, the official verdict that justified it and the witch hunt he launched for democracy activists. Photo: Beijing Institute of Technology
