Yang Guang and Xu Luying, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, give a press briefing in Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Beijing tells Hong Kong return to normality ‘the most pressing priority’ in response to unrest and protests that followed extradition bill controversy

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also heaps praise on city’s police force, which is under fire over its handling of anti-government protests
  • Spokesman Yang Guang reiterates support for embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam and urges public to oppose use of violence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:26am, 30 Jul, 2019

