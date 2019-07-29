Yang Guang and Xu Luying, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, give a press briefing in Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing tells Hong Kong return to normality ‘the most pressing priority’ in response to unrest and protests that followed extradition bill controversy
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also heaps praise on city’s police force, which is under fire over its handling of anti-government protests
- Spokesman Yang Guang reiterates support for embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam and urges public to oppose use of violence
- HKMAO press conference suggests leaders in Beijing have arrived on a view and formulated a response to the crisis gripping Hong Kong
- Over the past weeks, escalating protests have thrown Hong Kong into the international limelight and worried investors