Huang Qi works on his laptop at his home in Chengdu, Sichuan province in 2012. The 56-year-old human rights activist has been jailed for a third time. Photo: AP
China’s ‘cyber-dissident’ pioneer Huang Qi jailed for 12 years
- Huang founded 64 Tianwang site that reported on sensitive topics including corruption and police brutality and was sentenced for ‘leaking state secrets’
- Concerns raised that the ailing human rights activist, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, will not get adequate medical treatment in prison
Topic | Human rights in China
