A screen in Kashgar, Xinjiang, shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Communist Party authorities in the western region have cracked down on discipline in line with Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. Photo: AFP
China’s anti-corruption body investigates high-level official from Xinjiang
- Uygur high-flier Enwaer Tursun, a supporter of Beijing’s crackdown on religious extremism, questioned for ‘serious violations’ of party discipline and law
Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper
- Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
- Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
