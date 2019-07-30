Channels

A screen in Kashgar, Xinjiang, shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Communist Party authorities in the western region have cracked down on discipline in line with Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s anti-corruption body investigates high-level official from Xinjiang

  • Uygur high-flier Enwaer Tursun, a supporter of Beijing’s crackdown on religious extremism, questioned for ‘serious violations’ of party discipline and law
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08pm, 30 Jul, 2019

A screen in Kashgar, Xinjiang, shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Communist Party authorities in the western region have cracked down on discipline in line with Xi's anti-corruption campaign. Photo: AFP
Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper

  • Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
  • Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 12:01am, 22 Jul, 2019

Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
