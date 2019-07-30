Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang government, described the “training centres” as “a pioneering invention for the world”. Photo: Simon Song
China claims most Muslim detainees have been released from Xinjiang camps
- ‘Most of them have completed their study and found new jobs,’ according to regional government official
- But researcher says they have been sent to do compulsory work in what appears to be a new scheme to exercise control over ethnic minorities
Several high-level officials from Xinjiang have been rounded under President Xi Jinping’s campaign against corruption. Photo: AFP
Chinese corruption watchdog targets Uygur supporter of crackdown on ‘religious extremism’
- Enwaer Tursun investigated for ‘serious violations’ of Communist Party discipline and law
