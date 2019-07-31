Channels

The central government has given Shenzhen special status to pave the way for innovation. Photo: Xinhua
Why China is looking to Shenzhen – and not Hong Kong – to reinvent its economic future

  • The southern mainland city was a test bed for market reforms 40 years ago and now Beijing is banking on it to spearhead development in the years ahead
  • The central government is finding it tough to implement its policies in the special administrative region, analysts say
Josephine Ma  

Catherine Wong  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 6:39am, 31 Jul, 2019

The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China can turn US trade war ‘crisis into an opportunity’, says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint

  • Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
  • US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:27pm, 30 Jul, 2019

