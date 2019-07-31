Students on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Washington appears to be trying to play down fears of growing hostility towards Chinese academics and students working and studying in the US.
Chinese students are welcome in America, US education official Marie Royce says, calling China’s negative reports propaganda
- Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, says ‘US higher education is increasingly accessible to Chinese students’
- The number of Chinese student visa applications refused has declined in each of the last four years, she tells Washington forum
A group of smiling Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, in Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
Chinese student applications to UK universities up by 30 per cent, as Manchester plays major host
- UK higher education is benefiting from tensions between US and China, say experts
- Number of students from mainland China studying in UK higher education has more than doubled in the last decade
