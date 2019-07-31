Channels

Students on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Washington appears to be trying to play down fears of growing hostility towards Chinese academics and students working and studying in the US.
Politics

Chinese students are welcome in America, US education official Marie Royce says, calling China’s negative reports propaganda

  • Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, says ‘US higher education is increasingly accessible to Chinese students’
  • The number of Chinese student visa applications refused has declined in each of the last four years, she tells Washington forum
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 7:30am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A group of smiling Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, in Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
Europe

Chinese student applications to UK universities up by 30 per cent, as Manchester plays major host

  • UK higher education is benefiting from tensions between US and China, say experts
  • Number of students from mainland China studying in UK higher education has more than doubled in the last decade
Topic |   Chinese overseas
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:47pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
