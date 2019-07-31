Channels

Beijing is about to introduce a ban on travel permits for Chinese mainlanders to travel to Taiwan.
Beijing to halt individual travel permits to Taiwan over rising tensions

  • Restriction will apply to residents of 47 mainland cities, tourism ministry says
  • New rule to take effect on Thursday, it says in online statement
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 2:56pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Beijing is about to introduce a ban on travel permits for Chinese mainlanders to travel to Taiwan.
Taiwan has launched a military exercise including F-16 fighter jets in response to Beijing’s war games, which began on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan responds to Beijing’s military exercises with drill of its own

  • Armed F-16 fighter jets simulate attack followed by medium and long-range missile launches into eastern waters
  • People’s Liberation Army launched two large-scale drills close to Taiwan Strait on Sunday
Keegan Elmer  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 3:43pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Taiwan has launched a military exercise including F-16 fighter jets in response to Beijing’s war games, which began on Sunday. Photo: AFP
