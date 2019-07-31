Beijing is about to introduce a ban on travel permits for Chinese mainlanders to travel to Taiwan. Photo: Panos
Beijing to halt individual travel permits to Taiwan over rising tensions
- Restriction will apply to residents of 47 mainland cities, tourism ministry says
- New rule to take effect on Thursday, it says in online statement
Taiwan has launched a military exercise including F-16 fighter jets in response to Beijing’s war games, which began on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan responds to Beijing’s military exercises with drill of its own
- Armed F-16 fighter jets simulate attack followed by medium and long-range missile launches into eastern waters
- People’s Liberation Army launched two large-scale drills close to Taiwan Strait on Sunday
