Cartoons on Chinese television must toe the Communist Party line as the country prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic. Photo: Sohu
Watch out Peppa Pig: Chinese censors on cartoon alert ahead of 70th anniversary of People’s Republic
- Animation and documentary content must be vetted to ensure it supports president’s leadership
Topic | Censorship in China
