Taipei’s independent mayor Ko Wen-je (centre) is considered a wild card in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Photo: AFP
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je stokes speculation of presidential run with plan to launch new party
- Ko’s aides told Taiwan media that the mayor’s political consultant submitted a notice to the Ministry of the Interior to establish the ‘Taiwanese People’s Party’
- Mayor sidestepped reporters’ questions when asked if he planned to enter the presidential race
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je meets Liu Jieyi, head of mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: Handout
Possible Taiwan presidential candidate Ko Wen-je meets head of mainland China’s Taiwan Affairs Office
- Taipei mayor meets Liu Jieyi at end of three-day visit to Shanghai
- Officials agree Taiwan, mainland are part of ‘one big family’
