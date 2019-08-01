Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s ban on individual Taiwan visits ‘a big mistake’, says President Tsai Ing-wen
- Island’s leader says move to curb tourism will only cause resentment
- Mainland said move was in response to Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party pushing for independence and stirring up division
Topic | Taiwan
Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing is set to ban solo travellers from the Chinese mainland visiting Taiwan. Photo: Panos
Beijing’s ban on solo travellers to Taiwan could cost self-ruled island US$900 million by January
- New rule, which is set to take effect on Thursday, likely to see visitor numbers fall by 700,000 over next six months, tourism expert says
- Restriction applies to residents of 47 mainland cities, tourism ministry says
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing is set to ban solo travellers from the Chinese mainland visiting Taiwan. Photo: Panos