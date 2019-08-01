Channels

Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing’s ban on individual Taiwan visits ‘a big mistake’, says President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Island’s leader says move to curb tourism will only cause resentment
  • Mainland said move was in response to Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party pushing for independence and stirring up division
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Beijing is set to ban solo travellers from the Chinese mainland visiting Taiwan. Photo: Panos
Politics

Beijing’s ban on solo travellers to Taiwan could cost self-ruled island US$900 million by January

  • New rule, which is set to take effect on Thursday, likely to see visitor numbers fall by 700,000 over next six months, tourism expert says
  • Restriction applies to residents of 47 mainland cities, tourism ministry says
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Mandy Zuo  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 3:19pm, 1 Aug, 2019

