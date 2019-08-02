The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will take a more proactive approach in engaging the Hong Kong public, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
Silence broken, Beijing looks for ways to take message direct to the Hong Kong public
- The central government is exploring options to make its position better known to the city’s people, sources say
- Monday’s press conference expected to mark the start of more to come
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
- Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
