Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said his new party was targeting seats in the legislature. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan election wild card Ko Wen-je insists top priority is winning seats in legislature rather than presidential vote

  • Taipei mayor says main target for newly formed Taiwanese People’s Party will be parliamentary election to be held on same day as presidential election
  • Polls suggest Ko could pose major challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen, but he remained non-committal about whether he would seek the top job or form pact with Foxconn founder Terry Gou
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 10:07pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said his new party was targeting seats in the legislature. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taipei’s independent mayor, Ko Wen-je (centre), is considered a wild card in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je stokes speculation of Taiwan presidential run with plan to launch new party

  • Ko’s aides say the mayor’s political consultant submitted a notice to the Ministry of the Interior to establish the ‘Taiwanese People’s Party’
  • Mayor sidesteps questions when asked if he planned to enter the presidential race
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 4:33pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei’s independent mayor, Ko Wen-je (centre), is considered a wild card in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.