A combination of photos shows a Lennon Wall at Vancouver's Simon Fraser University that once displayed messages in support of the Hong Kong protest movement (left); and a young man destroying the messages, seen in a posted YouTube video (right). Photos: Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists / YouTube
Canada university blasts ‘bullying’ and will set up mobile Lennon Wall, as video shows vandals trashing messages about Hong Kong protests
- A new wall of messages will be mounted on wheels and locked away at night at Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University to thwart repeated vandalism
- Video shows a young man methodically ripping apart previous messages about the Hong Kong protests, ignoring pleas to stop
Topic | Law
A combination of photos shows a Lennon Wall at Vancouver's Simon Fraser University that once displayed messages in support of the Hong Kong protest movement (left); and a young man destroying the messages, seen in a posted YouTube video (right). Photos: Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists / YouTube
A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese students clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill
- A video posted on social media shows three male mainland students at the University of Auckland arguing with and shoving a female student from Hong Kong
- It follows an incident in Australia last week, when scuffles broke out between pro-democracy protesters and mainland students at the University of Queensland
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube