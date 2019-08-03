Channels

A combination of photos shows a Lennon Wall at Vancouver's Simon Fraser University that once displayed messages in support of the Hong Kong protest movement (left); and a young man destroying the messages, seen in a posted YouTube video (right). Photos: Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists / YouTube
Politics

Canada university blasts ‘bullying’ and will set up mobile Lennon Wall, as video shows vandals trashing messages about Hong Kong protests

  • A new wall of messages will be mounted on wheels and locked away at night at Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University to thwart repeated vandalism
  • Video shows a young man methodically ripping apart previous messages about the Hong Kong protests, ignoring pleas to stop
Topic |   Law
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 12:30am, 3 Aug, 2019

A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
Australasia

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese students clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill

  • A video posted on social media shows three male mainland students at the University of Auckland arguing with and shoving a female student from Hong Kong
  • It follows an incident in Australia last week, when scuffles broke out between pro-democracy protesters and mainland students at the University of Queensland
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

The New Zealand Herald  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 3:08pm, 2 Aug, 2019

