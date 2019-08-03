Channels

An armed police officer is seen at a private beach in Beidaihe on Wednesday. A meeting of China’s top leaders is believed to be under way in the seaside resort town. Photo: Simon Song
Meeting with China’s top academics marks the start of annual Beidaihe summit

  • State media reports that Politburo member Chen Xi passed on greetings to scholars from the president – signalling closed-door gathering has begun
  • Agenda-setting event at seaside resort will be closely watched at a time when leadership is facing unprecedented challenges
Teddy Ng  

Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Aug, 2019

The northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe, where current and retired leaders gather for some of the country’s most important discussions during the dog days of August. Photo: Kyodo
Seaside break no summer camp for China leadership at Beidaihe resort

  • Past and present leaders will soon gather at this historic northern seashore
  • US-China relations, unrest in Hong Kong, Taiwan elections and the economy are all expected to be discussed
Cary Huang  

Updated: 12:52pm, 30 Jul, 2019

