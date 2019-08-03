An armed police officer is seen at a private beach in Beidaihe on Wednesday. A meeting of China’s top leaders is believed to be under way in the seaside resort town. Photo: Simon Song
Meeting with China’s top academics marks the start of annual Beidaihe summit
- State media reports that Politburo member Chen Xi passed on greetings to scholars from the president – signalling closed-door gathering has begun
- Agenda-setting event at seaside resort will be closely watched at a time when leadership is facing unprecedented challenges
Topic | Beidaihe meeting
An armed police officer is seen at a private beach in Beidaihe on Wednesday. A meeting of China’s top leaders is believed to be under way in the seaside resort town. Photo: Simon Song
The northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe, where current and retired leaders gather for some of the country’s most important discussions during the dog days of August. Photo: Kyodo
Seaside break no summer camp for China leadership at Beidaihe resort
- Past and present leaders will soon gather at this historic northern seashore
- US-China relations, unrest in Hong Kong, Taiwan elections and the economy are all expected to be discussed
Topic | Beidaihe meeting
The northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe, where current and retired leaders gather for some of the country’s most important discussions during the dog days of August. Photo: Kyodo