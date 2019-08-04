The Chinese national flag flies over Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday night. Photo: huanqiu.com
Pro-government supporters raise Chinese flag on Hong Kong harbourfront after protesters threw it in the sea
- Small group holds ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui hours after protesters had taken down the national symbol, triggering angry response from mainland state media
- Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying offers reward of HK$1 million for information leading to arrest of those responsible
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters deface the wall of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Top Beijing representative in Hong Kong condemns attack on liaison office during extradition protest, says rioters will be punished
- Radical protesters offended all Chinese people and challenged central government’s authority, said director of Beijing’s liaison office Wang Zhimin
- He praised those who took part in pro-establishment rallies on June 30 and July 20
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
