Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Chinese national flag flies over Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday night. Photo: huanqiu.com
Politics

Pro-government supporters raise Chinese flag on Hong Kong harbourfront after protesters threw it in the sea

  • Small group holds ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui hours after protesters had taken down the national symbol, triggering angry response from mainland state media
  • Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying offers reward of HK$1 million for information leading to arrest of those responsible
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:34pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese national flag flies over Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday night. Photo: huanqiu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters deface the wall of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Top Beijing representative in Hong Kong condemns attack on liaison office during extradition protest, says rioters will be punished

  • Radical protesters offended all Chinese people and challenged central government’s authority, said director of Beijing’s liaison office Wang Zhimin
  • He praised those who took part in pro-establishment rallies on June 30 and July 20
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:54pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters deface the wall of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.