Tear gas is used on anti-government protesters after they occupy Harcourt Road in Admiralty during another day of unrest on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Beijing again gives ‘unflagging support’ to Carrie Lam, warns Hong Kong is entering ‘most dangerous phase’

  • Communist Party mouthpiece calls on city to put a stop to violent and continued social unrest as ‘no place can survive such turmoil’
  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will brief media on Tuesday, and ‘something new’ will be announced, according to a source
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Tear gas is used on anti-government protesters after they occupy Harcourt Road in Admiralty during another day of unrest on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Evening commuters should pick their journey home wisely. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests: what’s your best way home from work as major strike continues to rock city

  • All you need to know for your evening commute in a city rocked by protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 6:46pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Evening commuters should pick their journey home wisely. Photo: Winson Wong
