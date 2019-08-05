Tear gas is used on anti-government protesters after they occupy Harcourt Road in Admiralty during another day of unrest on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing again gives ‘unflagging support’ to Carrie Lam, warns Hong Kong is entering ‘most dangerous phase’
- Communist Party mouthpiece calls on city to put a stop to violent and continued social unrest as ‘no place can survive such turmoil’
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will brief media on Tuesday, and ‘something new’ will be announced, according to a source
Evening commuters should pick their journey home wisely. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: what’s your best way home from work as major strike continues to rock city
- All you need to know for your evening commute in a city rocked by protests
