There is mounting speculation over whether Foxconn founder Terry Gou will run as an independent in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
Politics

Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou meets KMT heavyweight in Taipei, fuelling talk of election bid

  • Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng confirms the pair had a 'good talk' on weekend and says they will 'fight for Taiwan together', without elaborating
  • Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who is starting a new party, says he is confident he could work with Gou and Wang – like 'lions and tigers live together'
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 6:45am, 6 Aug, 2019

There is mounting speculation over whether Foxconn founder Terry Gou will run as an independent in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?

  • Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
  • It's not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
Topic | Diplomacy
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
