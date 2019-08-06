Commuters clash with anti-government protesters at Fortress Hill Station on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing appeals to Hong Kong public to help restore order in the city
- State media urge ‘people who love’ the city to stand with its embattled police and administration
Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage
- City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
- Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
