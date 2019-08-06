Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je waves to supporters as he announces the launch of the Taiwan People’s Party on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Popular Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je offers ‘another choice’ with launch of new political party
- Ko, a former trauma surgeon who is known as something of a maverick, says he wants to change political culture with Taiwan People’s Party
- Speculation is rife that he could run as a presidential candidate in January, or team up with Taiwan’s richest man, Foxconn founder Terry Gou
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
There is mounting speculation over whether Foxconn founder Terry Gou will run as an independent in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou meets KMT heavyweight in Taipei, fuelling talk of election bid
- Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng confirms the pair had a ‘good talk’ on weekend and says they will ‘fight for Taiwan together’, without elaborating
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who is starting a new party, says he is confident he could work with Gou and Wang – like ‘lions and tigers live together’
