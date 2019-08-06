Channels

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je waves to supporters as he announces the launch of the Taiwan People’s Party on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Popular Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je offers ‘another choice’ with launch of new political party

  • Ko, a former trauma surgeon who is known as something of a maverick, says he wants to change political culture with Taiwan People’s Party
  • Speculation is rife that he could run as a presidential candidate in January, or team up with Taiwan’s richest man, Foxconn founder Terry Gou
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je waves to supporters as he announces the launch of the Taiwan People’s Party on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
There is mounting speculation over whether Foxconn founder Terry Gou will run as an independent in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
Politics

Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou meets KMT heavyweight in Taipei, fuelling talk of election bid

  • Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng confirms the pair had a ‘good talk’ on weekend and says they will ‘fight for Taiwan together’, without elaborating
  • Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who is starting a new party, says he is confident he could work with Gou and Wang – like ‘lions and tigers live together’
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 6:45am, 6 Aug, 2019

There is mounting speculation over whether Foxconn founder Terry Gou will run as an independent in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
