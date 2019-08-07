Channels

The Golden Horse festival is seen as an Asian equivalent to the Oscars. Photo: Instagram
Mainland China to boycott Golden Horse awards in latest attempt to squeeze Taiwan

  • ‘Asia’s Oscars’ will not feature mainland Chinese films – the first time Beijing has banned them from it
  • It follows last week’s ban on solo mainland travellers visiting Taiwan, set to cost the self-ruled island billions in lost tourism
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 10:40am, 7 Aug, 2019

A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?

  • Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
  • It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

